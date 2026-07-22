Austin ISD proposes immediate closure of Paredes Middle School

The Brief Austin ISD leaders are proposing the immediate closure of Paredes Middle School District leaders said this closure is due to the middle school receiving its fourth consecutive "F" under TEA accountability ratings In a statement, the district assured that all affected teachers and staff will be placed in open positions across Austin ISD with no layoffs



Just weeks before the start of the school year, Austin ISD leaders are proposing the immediate closure of Paredes Middle School after the campus received its fourth consecutive "F" grade under state preliminary accountability ratings.

Superintendent Matias Segura announced the proposal Wednesday morning.

While district leaders said closing the campus now prevents a more disruptive shutdown midyear, parents, students and staff say the announcement caught them off guard.

What they're saying:

Austin ISD families and staff at Paredes were preparing for a campus restart plan for the upcoming school year. Instead, they learned Wednesday that the campus may not open its doors at all.

"This is a terrible time, weeks before school starts," said Ken Zarifis, president of Education Austin, the union representing district staff. "But the alternative is to do it during the school year, and that's even uglier."

One Austin ISD teacher, who spoke to FOX 7 Austin on the condition of anonymity, said staff received a message from the district at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday informing them of an urgent meeting at 10 a.m.

"By 10:02 a.m., they had said that it's not a done-done deal, but Paredes is closing, and we won't be back for this school year," the teacher said.

Under Texas law, four consecutive failing years authorizes the Texas Education Agency to mandate a campus shutdown or initiate a state takeover of the school district. Zarifis said acting immediately keeps control in the district’s hands.

"With it being the fourth year of an F, it's going to demand action — an action by the state or an action by the district," Zarifis said. "And if the district gets ahead of the state, it's one step ahead, rather than interfering with the school year next semester."

If the proposal is approved by the school board, Paredes students will be reassigned to either Bailey Middle School or Mendez Middle School.

"It was hard not to be panicked, because there are three weeks till we start school," the anonymous teacher said. "We were going to be a restart campus and everybody had decided to stay, and now to have that kind of pulled away from us at the last minute was really shocking."

The teacher added that the abrupt timeline leaves educators feeling blindsided. "It's really shocking for families," she said. "I thought I was going to see all my kids again."

In a statement, the district assured that all affected teachers and staff will be placed in open positions across Austin ISD with no layoffs. Zarifis confirmed that employment contracts are being honored.

"What we're hopeful for, and what we feel good about, is the district...they'll find a place for everybody in that school wherever they need to go, and that's a very positive thing," Zarifis said.

What's next:

The final decision rests with the Austin ISD Board of Trustees. A special information session is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., followed by a board vote on Thursday.

Austin ISD classes are scheduled to begin August 18.

Letter to Austin ISD parents

"Dear Austin ISD Community,

At Austin ISD, our ultimate responsibility is to ensure every student, in every neighborhood, attends a school where they can grow academically in a vibrant learning environment.

To deliver on that promise, we must sometimes make difficult decisions to support student outcomes.

After reviewing academic growth data over the summer and readiness for the school year, I am proposing the immediate closure of Paredes Middle School prior to the start of the school year on August 18. If approved by the Board of Trustees, Paredes students would transition into Bailey Middle School or Mendez Middle School based on their addresses.

We’re seeing districtwide momentum in our academic outcomes across the district that represent increased focus and support by our educators and staff. While this is a difficult decision, we must maintain high expectations and rigor for all our students. This student-centered approach to our work required us to make this proposal based on the trends we’re seeing at Paredes.

Over the past year, we directed substantial resources and targeted support to Paredes to accelerate student achievement. While our educators and staff worked tirelessly, student academic outcomes have not progressed at the accelerated rate needed. Middle school is a critical bridge to high school, college, and future careers. We cannot afford to wait when we can give these students access to stronger academic environments right now.

I know closing a school impacts students, families, communities, and staff members. However, this transition allows us to immediately connect students with expanded academic programs, fine arts, athletics, and robust learning environments equipped to accelerate their growth.

I have full confidence in the campus leaders and teachers at Bailey and Mendez to make the adjustments needed for both returning and new students. Additionally, teams across Austin ISD, including Academics, Operations, and Talent Strategy, are actively working on transition plans to support affected families and staff. I assure you every current employee will be placed in a position within our district. There will be no reduction in staff or job losses as a result of this consolidation.

What’s next

The Board of Trustees will hold two special sessions next week to discuss this proposal and hear directly from our community:

Special Board Information Session : 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 28

Special Board Voting Meeting: 6 p.m., Thursday, July 30

Both meetings will take place at the Austin ISD Board Auditorium and will be livestreamed on the Austin ISD Facebook and YouTube.

Thank you for your continued partnership, your dedication to our public schools, and your support in creating a student-centered Austin ISD."