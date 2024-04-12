Expand / Collapse search

Texas DPS racial discrimination lawsuit can move forward: judge

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 12, 2024 1:32pm CDT
TEXAS - A judge has ruled a racial discrimination lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety can move forward.

Three current and former DPS troopers sued the agency in 2020, saying they were subjected to years of racial discrimination and the agency failed to properly investigate their concerns.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages and other compensation.

The state has denied the troopers' allegations and is appealing the case.