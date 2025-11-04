Voting in Texas: Races to watch across the state

The Brief Texans are voting in an off-year election featuring two key special races for Congress and the State Senate, and 17 proposed constitutional amendments. Runoff expected in Houston: The crowded 16-candidate race for the 18th Congressional District is likely headed to a runoff between the top two vote-getters because no candidate is expected to clear 50% of the vote. Voters are deciding on 17 state constitutional amendments, including proposals to increase the homestead property tax exemption and fund water development projects.



Texans are heading to the polls Tuesday for an off-year election featuring two high-stakes special races and a lengthy slate of proposed changes to the state constitution. Despite the traditionally low turnout for a non-presidential year, more than a million Texans have already cast ballots during the early voting period.

Congressional Vacancy to Likely Force Runoff in Houston

In Houston, a crowded, 16-candidate field is competing to fill the remainder of the term for the heavily Democratic 18th Congressional District seat, left vacant by the death of Rep. Sylvester Turner in March. Due to the sheer number of candidates, it is widely anticipated that no one will clear the 50% threshold, leading to a runoff early next year between the top two vote-getters.

RELATED STORY | EXPLAINER: 16 candidates running to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, both Democrats, are considered frontrunners in the race. State Rep. Jolanda Jones, another Democrat, is also expected to be competitive. Though the district leans heavily Democratic, the abundance of Democrats could split the vote, potentially allowing a Republican, such as former nominee Carmen Montiel Maria, to secure a runoff spot. The eventual winner will serve in a district whose boundaries were significantly redrawn after redistricting.

North Texas Senate Race

The special election for a vacant State Senate seat in North Texas's solidly Republican District 9 has devolved into a contest involving two prominent Republicans and one Democrat.

The seat, which covers parts of Fort Worth and northern Tarrant County, was vacated by Kelly Hancock when he resigned in June to become acting state comptroller.

Former Southlake Mayor John Huffman is squaring off against conservative activist Leigh Wambsganss. The race has been characterized by stark contrasts in backing: Wambsganss has secured the support of party hardliners, including President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Huffman, meanwhile, has drawn millions in contributions from pro-gambling groups tied to casino magnate Miriam Adelson, giving him a massive financial advantage.

Democrat Taylor Rehmet, an Air Force veteran and union leader, is campaigning on working-class issues, hoping the Republican split might allow him a chance at securing a runoff berth.

The winner will serve the rest of the term through the end of 2026. If a Republican prevails, the State Senate will be composed of 19 Republicans and 11 Democrats.

Voters Weigh 17 Constitutional Amendments

The ballot also features 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution, addressing critical issues from property taxes to water infrastructure and criminal justice.

Among the key proposals are several aimed at tax relief. Proposition 13 would increase the state's homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $100,000 to $140,000, potentially saving the owner of an average-priced home about $490 annually. Proposition 2 seeks to block the state from ever levying a tax on certain capital assets.

Other major amendments include:

Water funding: Proposition 4 would authorize $20 billion over two decades to be used for water development projects and infrastructure repair.

Judicial changes: Proposition 3 would tighten the rules for granting bail to individuals accused of certain serious felonies like murder or aggravated assault, requiring judges to deny release if public safety is demonstrably at risk. Proposition 12 would shift the majority of appointments on the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to the Governor, replacing two attorneys with additional citizen appointees.

Healthcare research: Proposition 14 would establish a $3 billion institute dedicated to the research and prevention of neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Related article

The outcome of these statewide referendums will shape state policy on taxes, water resources, and the judicial system for years to come.