Texas electors cast Electoral College ballots for Trump

President-elect Joe Biden secured 306 electoral votes Monday — more than the 270 needed to cement his victory. That is the same number of electoral votes President Donald Trump received in 2016.

“By his own standards these numbers represent a clear victory then and I respectively suggest they do so now,” said Biden, addressing the nation Monday evening.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The same day, Trump tweeted that he will continue to contest the election’s results. Texas electors stood with him and on Monday, they gave each of the Lone Star State’s 38 votes to Trump.

Advertisement

The electors also passed a resolution condemning the Supreme Court's decision to throw out the state’s lawsuit. That suit asked the court to delay Monday’s electoral college vote and block results in four battleground states.

RELATED: Texas AG questions Supreme Court ruling, says 'this was our only chance'

“This legal maneuver was an effort by elected officials get one group of states to wipe out the votes of more than 20 million Americans in other states, and to hand the presidency to a candidate who lost the electoral college, lost the popular vote and lost each and every one of the states whose votes they were trying to reverse,” Biden said.

Texas Elector Maj. Marco Rodriguez, a former Trump delegate, continued to peddle the President’s claims of widespread voter fraud Monday. “Obviously no one’s advocating for violence. That’s the last thing a combat veteran wants especially in our own country, but we’re on this path now where we’re going to have to resolve this certainly by January 20,” he said.

RELATED: Election 2020: Lawsuits filed, recounts requested by Trump campaign — here’s where they stand

During his address Monday evening, Biden fired back at the claims of widespread voter fraud calling them “baseless.” “[The Trump campaigns legal challenges] were heard time and again, and time and again they were found without merit.”

On January 6 the Senate will count the electoral votes and on January 20, the next president will be sworn in. “Our democracy pushed, threatened proved to be resilient, true and strong,” said Biden.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE 2020 ELECTION