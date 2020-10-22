Texas Empowerment Academy gets grant from Dell Foundation

East Austin charter school Texas Empowerment Academy has received a grant from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

The school, a majority African-American public charter school, says it plans to use the funds from the grant to increase student support amid the coronavirus pandemic, offer additional social and emotional supports, and strengthen its dual enrollment program with Austin Community College.

The dual enrollment program with ACC provides students with the opportunity to earn college credits that transition towards a degree at a two-year or four-year institution and/or a certificate allowing a transition into the workforce upon graduation from high school

Texas Empowerment Academy was founded in 1998 and has almost 400 students. For more information about the school, you can go here.

