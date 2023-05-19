Expand / Collapse search

Texas Exes: 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses

UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas ExesThe University of Texas at Austin’s alumni organization, has announced the winners of the inaugural 2023 Longhorn 100 awards, honoring the 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses.

The winners were honored at the Longhorn 100 Gala on Thursday.

Popular Austin-based companies such as Rambler Sparkling Water, Beatbox Beverages, and El Arroyo topped the list, which included well-known Texas brands like GSD&M, Independence Brewing Co., and A Taste of Koko. 

The 100 fastest-growing Longhorn-run businesses are: 

  1. Raven Butene-1, LLC
  2. Poncho Outdoors
  3. Rambler Sparkling Water
  4. OJO
  5. Direct Digital Holdings
  6. Liongard
  7. BHW Capital
  8. Beatbox Beverages
  9. Yotascale Inc.
  10. El Arroyo
  11. Maestro Integrations
  12. Desert Door
  13. Amazing Exteriors
  14. Nitya Capital
  15. TAXA Outdoors
  16. RiverCity Cabinets
  17. BURLEBO
  18. WeInfuse
  19. Reveal Suits
  20. Latigo Petroleum, LLC,
  21. Freedom Solar Power
  22. AlertMedia
  23. Fractilia, LLC
  24. Daito Design
  25. Korman
  26. Texas Standard
  27. Garrison Brothers Distillery
  28. Buzzballz, LLC
  29. CarbonBetter
  30. E & Co Tech
  31. A Taste of Koko
  32. Peachtree Group
  33. Roots Behavioral Health
  34. RENFROE
  35. The Steam Team
  36. Gardner Smith & Vaughan
  37. NOSOTROS Education Center
  38. Forcura
  39. College Inroads
  40. Paradigm Sample
  41. Watters International Realty
  42. AffiniPay
  43. B2 Architecture + Design
  44. 365 Things Austin
  45. Elite Dental Wellness
  46. Ocean's Halo
  47. Palisades Group
  48. ITSA
  49. RVC Outdoors Destinations
  50. VanTran Transformers
  51. Willi Law Firm, P.C.
  52. Syvantis Technologies, Inc.
  53. Martin Walker P.C.
  54. Cypress Industries
  55. Tower Rock Oil & Gas
  56. Two Roads
  57. Cavalry Strategies 
  58. Pushnami, LLC
  59. Jimmy Cakes, LLC
  60. Brainstorm Learning
  61. Asher Media Inc.
  62. Home Trends And Design, Ltd
  63. Third Rail Creative
  64. SOAL Technologies, LLC.
  65. Gutier
  66. Horseless Cowboy
  67. Criado & Associates, Inc.
  68. Austin Deck Company
  69. Center For Executive Medicine
  70. Detectachem Inc.
  71. Texas Products
  72. Vinson Law, P.A.
  73. Potts Blacklock Senterfitt, PLLC
  74. Compass Datacenters
  75. ACL Cables PLC
  76. Blacklake Security
  77. Texican Specialty Products
  78. SFMG Wealth Advisors
  79. Zilker Brewing Company
  80. Genesco Sports Enterprises, Inc.
  81. Stagg Restaurants Dba McDonald's
  82. Hill Country Dental Associates
  83. Giant Noise
  84. Day 1 Bags
  85. Community Business Finance
  86. Chamberlain Hrdlicka
  87. Hiatus Spa + Retreat
  88. Annie McAdams
  89. San Antonio Cosmetic Surgery, PA
  90. Stems
  91. Independence Brewing Co., Inc.
  92. Castle Hospitality, Ltd.
  93. Polco
  94. OvareGroup
  95. GSD&M
  96. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture
  97. OfficeSource, Ltd
  98. Ronald McDonald House Of Dallas, Inc.
  99. The Station Seafood Co.
  100. BIRD bakery

"Some of the brightest minds and the most successful entrepreneurs are UT graduates. To be listed among them in the Longhorn 100 is a true honor," said Dave Mead, Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of Rambler Sparkling Water. "The University of Texas provided us with an unmatched education and a roadmap to success. Austin is a mecca for creatives and entrepreneurs and we’re truly humbled to be building a successful, fast-growing business in and around the Forty Acres."

"The Longhorn 100 brings together some of UT’s best and brightest," said Chuck Harris, the executive director and CEO of Texas Exes. "Recognizing the entrepreneurial achievements of Longhorns is a way the university can support its alumni long after they’ve left the Forty Acres and encourage future growth and innovation from Texas Exes." 

In addition to being Longhorn founded, owned, or led, the top 100 companies have been in continual operation for the past five years, and have had an annual revenue of at least $250,000 since 2019. The rankings were determined by sorting the companies’ percentages of compound annual growth in sales or revenue (CAGR) from Jan 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021. 

"For us, it's a huge honor to be surrounded by such diverse and successful businesses. We're alongside companies that inspire us, and I hope we do the same for them," said Kristy Owen, founder of 365 Things Austin. "My time at UT instilled in me a deep love and admiration for this city. 365 is a company that grew from — and the primary value still is —  a profound love of Austin."

The 365 Things Austin Instagram account has amassed almost 400,000 followers since Jan 1, 2010.

"There is something so unique and challenging about being one of the first in any industry," continued Owen. "My advice to future Longhorn entrepreneurs is not to let yourself get derailed —  stay the course, be consistent, and if you can't be better than yesterday, just see what you can learn from yesterday."

Applications for the 2024 Longhorn 100 will open in September 2023. For more information and FAQs about the Longhorn 100 or Texas Exes, please visit www.texasexes.org.