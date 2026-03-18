Texas experts predict 'moderate' bluebonnet season due to dry fall and warm winter

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The Brief Texas experts predict a "moderate" 2026 bluebonnet season, as a dry fall and warm winter have led to a patchy and less abundant display than in previous years. Peak blooms are expected in early April across Central and East Texas, though enthusiasts may need to search harder to find the iconic blankets of blue this spring. Other wildflowers are currently thriving, with the yellow Carolina jessamine named the 2026 "Wildflower of the Year" amid hopes that recent rain will boost late-season species.



Texas wildflower experts are predicting a varied and "moderate" bluebonnet season for 2026, as a combination of a dry fall and a warm winter has created a patchwork of blooms across the state.

Bluebonnets in Texas

Big picture view:

While the iconic blue flowers are beginning to appear along roadsides, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center suggests that this year's display may require a bit more searching than in previous years.

"We may just have to look a little harder for bluebonnets on the side of the road this year in many locales," said Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the Center's horticulture educator. "In a state as geographically vast and varied as Texas, it's rare that we can make a forecast that suits the whole state."

The primary driver behind this year's moderate showing is a lack of consistent rainfall during critical growth periods. Bluebonnets typically germinate in the fall and grow their leaf clusters, known as rosettes, throughout the winter.

CHAPPELL HILL, TEXAS - MARCH 9: An insect hangs out on a bluebonnet on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Chappell Hill. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Rainfall is a major contributor to the moderate bluebonnet season we’re experiencing, but in more ways than one," said Kyle Cheesborough, Director of Gardens at the Wildflower Center. "Most importantly, last fall and winter's low rainfall resulted in fewer plants sprouting. And, consistent years of low rainfall has also produced fewer seed each year."

Temperature has also played a role in the timing of the season. A warm winter accelerated the growth process, which experts say has shortened the overall window for blooms. However, a recent cooling trend accompanied by some precipitation has allowed current blooms to persist slightly longer.

Despite the challenges for bluebonnets, the Wildflower Center notes that other species are thriving. The Center named the Carolina jessamine as its 2026 "Wildflower of the Year," noting that the fragrant, yellow evergreen vine is already putting on a spectacular show. Experts are also hopeful that if spring continues to bring rain, later-season wildflowers like firewheels and purple horsemint will flourish.

For those determined to find the state flower, peak bluebonnet season typically occurs in early April, spanning from late March through mid-to-late April in the "bluebonnet belt" of Central and East Texas.

Is it illegal to pick bluebonnets in Texas?

While it is not illegal to pick bluebonnets in Texas, officials encourage the public to leave them in place for others to enjoy and to allow the plants to reseed for future seasons. The Texas Department of Transportation also supports this effort by timing its roadside mowing to allow for reseeding and by sowing approximately 30,000 pounds of wildflower seed annually.

"I've never seen a year where nothing is blooming," DeLong-Amaya said. "We can always expect some spring wildflowers."