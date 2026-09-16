Texas to explore energy options on state land, including geothermal and small nuclear reactors

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The Brief Texas plans to explore geothermal, small modular nuclear reactors and natural gas plants on state land. The General Land Office is seeking input from developers, energy companies and technology providers. No projects have been selected; leases could generate money for the Permanent School Fund and public education.



Texas is looking to "explore the development" of new energy sources on state land, according to the General Land Office.

Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced Tuesday that the office would explore development of geothermal energy, small modular nuclear reactors and natural gas plants on state lands.

What they're saying:

"Texas built its economy by putting our natural resources to work, and we cannot afford to stop innovation now. Our state needs dependable energy to power homes, businesses, manufacturing, and the next generation of American industries," Buckingham said.

The agency announced it was seeking input from developers, energy providers and other groups interested in developing resources.

"We have an opportunity to look beyond traditional energy sources and develop the resources and technologies that can keep Texas powered for decades to come," Buckingham said.

The General Land Office leases state land for oil and gas development, farming and other commercial uses and allocates those funds to state schools.