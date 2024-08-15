Texas first responders have issues communicating with outside agencies, TDEM chief says

The head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management said state and local agencies continue to have issues communicating at large scale events.

Chief Nim Kidd testified before state lawmakers Thursday morning.

During the past month, a number of first responders have been called in to help with hurricanes along the gulf coast and wildfires in the Panhandle.

Departments are often investing in new communication technology. But, that sometimes creates problems communicating with outside agencies, including the state.

Chief Kidd says the first responder has all the information about the scene from dispatch. It's the second and third assisting agencies that have trouble getting information about a situation.

"When you have outside resources come in to help for a larger event, there is no guarantee today that every one of those responders knows where to find the interoperable channels on their radio. To Carlos' point, we don't train enough on that. We don't put a lot of money into the training," said Kidd.

Chief Kidd says more than 70 entities across Texas are running their own systems.

State lawmakers are expected to look at ways to solve this issue during the spring legislative session.