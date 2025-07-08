Gov. Abbott reacts to 'blame' question over Texas flood response: 'That's the word choice of losers'

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott said the Texas House and Senate would each conduct an investigation into the Central Texas flooding. Flooding over the July 4th weekend has resulted in more than 100 deaths. A special session for lawmakers is scheduled to begin on July 21.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said investigative committees in the House and Senate will look at the response to deadly flooding in Central Texas, but cautioned not to place blame on any singular source.

What they're saying:

"Who's to blame? Know this, that's the word choice of losers," Abbott said in response to a question from a reporter during a Tuesday news conference in Hunt, Texas.

Hunt, located in Kerr County, Texas, is one of many communities reeling from devastating flooding over the weekend that killed at least 110 people across Central Texas.

Kerr County was hit especially hard, with at least 87 deaths being recorded in the county, including 30 children. Officials said on Tuesday that at least 161 people were still missing in Kerr County.

Abbott continued by making an analogy to the state's love of football.

"Any size community they care about football, high school, Friday Night lights, college football, or pro. Know this, every football team makes mistakes," Abbott said. "The losing teams are the ones trying to point out who's to blame. The championship teams are the ones who say, 'don't worry about it, man. We got this.'"

"The way winners talk is not to point fingers. They talk about solutions," Abbott said. "What Texas is all about is solutions."

Abbott says committees will be formed to try to find solutions.

Outdoor Sirens

The backstory:

Kerr County does not have outdoor sirens. Previous efforts to install them failed because of the cost. This past legislative session, House Bill 13 would have created an organization to allocate state funding for things like outdoor sirens, but the bill did not make it out of a Senate committee. Even if it had passed, it would not have taken effect until September.

Texas special legislative session

Abbott has already called lawmakers back to Austin on July 21 for a special session.

On Sunday, Abbott said the response to the tragedy in Kerrville is now expected to be a specific topic in the session.

"It’s going to be good to have a session for all members working together with different perspectives. Because the reality is this, what is needed in that river basin in that location can be far different across the state," Abbott said.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows joined the call for changes.

"I want to assure you, the Texas House will be organized, we will be ready, and we stand willing and able to listen to your community and experts and do all that we can to help address it from this perspective," he said.

Texas Flooding

More than 100 people were killed in flooding across the state of Texas during the July 4th weekend.

Flash flood warnings were issued on the night of July 3 and on the morning of Friday, July 4.

The National Weather Service warned of "life-threatening flooding" in Kerr County shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

A flash flood emergency was issued for Kerr County and the Guadalupe River at 5:30 a.m.