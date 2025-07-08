Texas flooding: How has recent rain affected local lake, creek levels?

The Brief Lake Travis has risen by 21 feet after recent rain this past weekend, but is still under the average for this time of year Lake Buchanan is up nearly 10 feet



FOX 7 Austin has taken a look into the local levels at a couple of lakes and creeks since the Fourth of July floods.

According to the Lower Colorado River Authority, Lake Travis has risen more than 21 feet since the morning of Friday, July 4. However, it is still nearly seven feet under the average for this time of year, which goes to show just how severe a drought we have been in.

Then, Lake Buchanan is up nearly 10 feet. It is projected to go up another foot or so in the next few days. The recent rain added enough water to bring the lake up to its normal levels.

Sandy Creek was up roughly three feet on the Fourth of July from where it was on July 1. But it has since dropped back down.

Cow Creek near Lago Vista has increased its levels by 16 feet on Saturday, July 5, around 4 a.m. Once it reached its peak, it jumped about eight feet an hour starting at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

Creeks are measured by flow and stage, whereas lakes are by levels.