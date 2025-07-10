Texas flooding: Leander ISD offers resources, support to state, local flood response efforts
LEANDER, Texas - Leander ISD is supporting the state and local response efforts to the devastating and deadly flooding across Central Texas.
Over 100 people have died and at least 170 are still missing as of July 10. The majority of the deaths and missing has been reported in Kerr County, Texas, about three hours southwest of Leander.
Featured
Leander ISD support, resources
What we know:
The district shared ways they are assisting with recovery efforts:
- Coordination with Travis County Health & Human Services to establish a Recovery Center at Danielson Middle School starting at noon, July 10
- Texas Task Force 2 is currently operating out of LISD's North Transportation Center.
- Continuous shuttle service will be running throughout the day from Round Mountain Baptist Church to the Danielson Middle School Recovery Center, the Lakeline CapMetro Station, and HEB
- Akin Elementary as a briefing and relief site for the Leander Fire Search and Rescue Team
- Hisle Elementary for daily planning and coordination for the State Incident Management Team
Danielson Middle School Recovery Center
The Recovery Center at Danielson Middle School will serve as a one-stop hub offering essential services to families impacted by the floods.
Services will include:
- Daily hot meals, provided by the Central Texas Food Bank
- Showers and hygiene access
- Mental and physical health support
- Case management services
- Drive-through water pick-up lane
The center will open at noon on July 10.
Travis County is fully staffing the Recovery Center, which will operate seven days a week, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., serving visitors transported by bus. This location will specifically serve impacted residents of Sandy Creek.
LEEF launches Flood Relief Fund
The Leander Educational Excellence Foundation has kickstarted an emergency fund to provide direct financial support to LISD families and staff members impacted by flooding.
This support will help cover urgent needs such as temporary housing, basic supplies, and transportation costs during this time of recovery, says the district.
LEEF is also working with LISD to identify and prioritize those most affected. Impacted families and staff can reach out through Let’s Talk or call 512-570-0033.
Community resources
LISD has also set up a community resources page for impacted families and staff in need of:
- Food distribution sites
- Mental health support
- Housing assistance
- Medical assistance
- Legal assistance
- Other essential programs
The Source: Information in this report comes from Leander ISD and previous reporting by FOX 7 Austin and FOX Texas Digital.