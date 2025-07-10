Texas flooding: Leander ISD offers resources, support to state, local flood response efforts

The Brief Leander ISD supporting state, local flood response efforts Recovery center to open today (July 10) at Danielson Middle School Leander Educational Excellence Foundation kickstarts emergency fund for impacted families, staff



Leander ISD is supporting the state and local response efforts to the devastating and deadly flooding across Central Texas.

Over 100 people have died and at least 170 are still missing as of July 10. The majority of the deaths and missing has been reported in Kerr County, Texas, about three hours southwest of Leander.

Leander ISD support, resources

What we know:

The district shared ways they are assisting with recovery efforts:

Coordination with Travis County Health & Human Services to establish a Recovery Center at Danielson Middle School starting at noon, July 10

Texas Task Force 2 is currently operating out of LISD's North Transportation Center.

Continuous shuttle service will be running throughout the day from Round Mountain Baptist Church to the Danielson Middle School Recovery Center, the Lakeline CapMetro Station, and HEB

Akin Elementary as a briefing and relief site for the Leander Fire Search and Rescue Team

Hisle Elementary for daily planning and coordination for the State Incident Management Team

Danielson Middle School Recovery Center

The Recovery Center at Danielson Middle School will serve as a one-stop hub offering essential services to families impacted by the floods.

Services will include:

Daily hot meals, provided by the Central Texas Food Bank

Showers and hygiene access

Mental and physical health support

Case management services

Drive-through water pick-up lane

The center will open at noon on July 10.

Travis County is fully staffing the Recovery Center, which will operate seven days a week, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., serving visitors transported by bus. This location will specifically serve impacted residents of Sandy Creek.

LEEF launches Flood Relief Fund

The Leander Educational Excellence Foundation has kickstarted an emergency fund to provide direct financial support to LISD families and staff members impacted by flooding.

This support will help cover urgent needs such as temporary housing, basic supplies, and transportation costs during this time of recovery, says the district.

LEEF is also working with LISD to identify and prioritize those most affected. Impacted families and staff can reach out through Let’s Talk or call 512-570-0033.

Community resources

LISD has also set up a community resources page for impacted families and staff in need of:

Food distribution sites

Mental health support

Housing assistance

Medical assistance

Legal assistance

Other essential programs