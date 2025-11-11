6 more families sue Camp Mystic for allegedly ignoring flood warnings

article

The Brief Families of six young victims killed in the Texas Hill Country flooding have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Camp Mystic. The suit alleges camp leaders ignored repeated flood warnings and lacked disaster plans that could have prevented 27 deaths. Attorneys for the families say litigation is necessary to hold the camp accountable and ensure stronger safety measures moving forward.



The families of six child victims of the deadly Texas Hill Country flooding have filed a joint lawsuit against Camp Mystic for their handling of the tragic situation.

The suit, which is one of several to be filed in two days, claims the camp's actions before and during the flooding were negligent, and proper management may have prevented the 27 deaths at the popular summer camp.

New lawsuit against Camp Mystic

The latest:

The newest wrongful death suit, announced by the Lanier Law Firm on Tuesday, claims Camp Mystic's owners and operators ignored flood warnings and had improper plans in place for natural disasters ahead of the flooding.

The lawsuit represents six victims of the deadly flooding:

Virginia "Wynne" Naylor, of Dallas

Hadley Hanna, of Dallas

Jane "Janie" Hunt, of Dallas

Lucy Dillon of Houston

Kellyanne Lytal of San Antonio

Virginia Hollis of Bellville, Texas

The law firm said the suit details a "devastating timeline" of negligence ahead of the tragedy that resulted in the girls' deaths. This includes weather warnings and alerts in the days and hours before the flooding, as well as the alleged lack of proper planning for natural disasters.

'Failed in every conceivable way'

What they're saying:

"This case is about accountability," said attorney Mark Lanier. "These six families entrusted Camp Mystic with the lives of their 8-and 9-year-old daughters, but the owners failed in every conceivable way. Unfortunately, it is now apparent that litigation is the only way to implement the changes to assure that no other child dies from the same preventable failures."

Previous Camp Mystic lawsuits

The backstory:

The new filing comes after other lawsuits were filed this week against Camp Mystic for the deaths of other victims.

The first was on behalf of the families of Anna Margaret Bellows, Lila Bonner, Chloe Childress, Molly DeWitt, Katherine Ferruzzo, Lainey Landry, and Blakely McCrory.

The families seek both actual and exemplary damages, alleging violations of Texas law requiring camps to maintain written evacuation plans and train staff accordingly.

Another was filed by the parents of Eloise "Lulu" Peck, accusing Camp Mystic of knowingly operating in a high-risk flood zone without proper safety measures, evacuation plans, or staff training.