Texas flooding: Several bodies found in Travis County identified

By
Published  July 10, 2025 3:17pm CDT
Travis County
FOX 7 Austin
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Texas flooding: Search and rescue efforts continue

The death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas has climbed to at least 120 and across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing. Good Day Austin's Tierra Neubaum has the latest from Kerr County.

The Brief

    • Five bodies found in Travis County have been identified
    • All five were found in flood zones after devastating flooding
    • As of July 10, eight bodies have been found, and four people are still missing

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Several bodies found after devastating flooding in Travis County have been identified.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, they have been working in rescue, search, and recovery missions with other agencies since July 5. 

What we know:

As of July 10, eight bodies have been found and four people are still missing in Travis County.

The following people have been identified:

  • Dan Dailey, 67, of Leander
  • Viginia Watts Dailey, 66, of Leander
  • Betty Massey West, 84, of Leander
  • August Panning, 50, of Leander
  • 17-year-old female, of Marble Falls

Three more bodies have been found, but they have not been identified at this time.

What they're saying:

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. We will not waver in our efforts to support the community during this difficult time," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

The Source: Information from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office

