Texas flooding: Several bodies found in Travis County identified

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, they have been working in rescue, search, and recovery missions with other agencies since July 5.

What we know:

As of July 10, eight bodies have been found and four people are still missing in Travis County.

The following people have been identified:

Dan Dailey, 67, of Leander

Viginia Watts Dailey, 66, of Leander

Betty Massey West, 84, of Leander

August Panning, 50, of Leander

17-year-old female, of Marble Falls

Three more bodies have been found, but they have not been identified at this time.

What they're saying:

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who lost their lives. We will not waver in our efforts to support the community during this difficult time," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez.