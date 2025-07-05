Texas flooding: Texas leaders react

article

The Brief Texas lawmakers are reacting to deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country. Rising waters of the Guadalupe River have result in at least 27 deaths. Officials said Saturday morning that 27 people were missing from a girls' Christian camp.



Texas lawmakers are reacting to deadly flooding that swept through the central part of the state Friday and Saturday.

The devastating floods have killed at least 27 in Kerr County since Friday and in Travis County, emergency officials said a body was found near Nameless Road on Saturday.

Some lawmakers were on the ground in Kerr County on Saturday as officials continued to provide updates on rescue efforts that have seen more than 800 rescued over the past 24 hours with many more still missing.

What they're saying:

Rep. Chip Roy joined Kerrville officials Saturday morning in praising the efforts of crews working through the night to rescue those who were trapped by floodwaters.

"There's so many great people in this community that are responding and moving quickly," Roy said. "I just want to appreciate the first responders, the coordinated effort from the state local, federal, partnerships."

Roy represents Texas' 21st Congressional District which includes Kerr County.

Of those federal partnerships, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted on X that members of the U.S. Coast Guard have been called in to help with rescue efforts.

"@USCG is punching through the storms to evacuate Americans from central Texas," Noem said. "We will fly throughout the night and as long as possible."

Noem is set to join Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday to provide an update on rescue efforts.

Abbott signed a state disaster declaration for several counties in the Hill Country.

"Texas will stop at nothing to ensure every missing person is fully accounted for," Abbott said.

Vice President JD Vance posted condolences on X Saturday afternoon.

"Our nation's heart breaks for the victims in Texas and their families," Vance said. "Just an incomprehensible tragedy. I hope everyone affected knows they're in the prayers of my family, and of millions of Americans."

"This tragic unimaginable flood in the hill country has brought so much loss and devastation," Attorney General Ken Paxton said on X. "This morning Texans are praying for these families. God be with them during this time of unimaginable pain and suffering. I wanna thank all of the first responders and volunteers that are working around the clock. This is truly tragic situation. My office stands ready to assist in anyway we can for the victims of this tragic situation. Our hearts mourn with you."

The floods drew support from state lawmakers outside the impacted areas as well.

"Please continue to lift up in prayer those still missing as rescue teams work tirelessly to find them," Rep. Randy Weber said. "Pray for the families facing heartbreaking loss and for the communities in the Hill country as they begin the long road to rebuilding. This is a nightmare for so many—we grieve with them, and we stand with them"

Weber represents Texas' 14th Congressional District covering parts of the Houston area.

In the Dallas area, Rep. Jasmine Crockett noted that many of the impacted famines were from the Dallas area as some of the missing were attending a girls' camp in Hunt, Texas.

"My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating floods across Texas—those who have lost loved ones and those still searching," Crockett said. "Many of the impacted families are from right here in Dallas. We’re mourning with you and praying for comfort, healing, and peace in the days ahead."

Elsewhere, Rep. Henry Cuellar said he was ready to help Roy's district with support.

"The tragic flooding in the Texas Hill Country has left a deep mark on our hearts, with lives lost, children still missing, and entire communities upended in Kerrville, Hunt, Ingram, and Comfort," Cuellar said. "The devastation along the Guadalupe River is truly heartbreaking."

Kerr County Flooding

The Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes in the early morning hours on Friday.

The swift rise washed away homes and vehicles including buildings at a girls' Christian camp located along the river, Camp Mystic.

City Manager Dalton Rice said 27 girls were missing from the camp Saturday morning.

Rice said the actual number of missing people was unknown as many families were in the area on vacation.

"Today will be a hard day," Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said.

Officials are expected to give an update on rescue efforts later Saturday afternoon.