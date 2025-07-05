Texas flooding: At least 27 people are dead, search continues for missing in Kerr Co.

The Brief Officials in Kerr County, Texas, said at least 27 were dead as crews continued to search for those missing. Among those killed, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said 18 were adults and nine were children. More than 850 people have been rescued.



Officials warned against conducting independent searches as roads started to clear on Saturday.

"We know everybody wants to get help as the roads start clearing up, you're going to you're going to want to get out there," Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said. "We are in constant communication with, you know, with families. We're in constant communication with with those around. And so we will continue to effortlessly have partners."

Kerrville police said they worked overnight and are continuing rescue efforts Saturday after catastrophic floods came through the area on Friday.

What we know:

Officials said Saturday morning on Facebook that rescue efforts would continue until everyone is accounted for.

What they're saying:

"Rescue teams worked throughout the night and will continue until we find all our citizens," officials said Saturday morning. "Hundreds of first responders are here with resources from throughout the state to help us. Our thoughts remain with those who are unaccounted for and their loved ones. They are our focus and will remain so."

Kerrville city officials are expected to provide an update on rescue efforts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Gov. Abbott signed a state disaster declaration for several counties in the Hill Country. He also said officials from the federal government have called him to offer assistance.

The Texas National Guard said more than 200 people were rescued or evacuated, including over 150 by helicopter.

The head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management said crews were in place ahead of the flood, but the rainfall in that area was higher than forecasted.

Kerr County flooding

Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it will not release any specific information about fatalities until next of kin are notified.

County officials said several people are missing, including at least 20 campers from a girls-only camp, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

It says it is working with a wide variety of local and state agencies to respond to calls and rescues.

Where are the emergency shelters?

Kerrville Emergency Management has established a reunification line for parents of campers who are unaccounted for. Parents should call 830-258-1111 and give the name of the missing child and then be directed to a shelter.

For other missing persons, family members can call 830-258-8181.

Kerr County

Comfort High SchoolFunction: Primary shelter and reunification centerLocation: 201 Hwy 87, Comfort, TXStatus: Open — accepting evacuees from Hunt, Center Point, and Comfort

First United Methodist Church – KerrvilleFunction: Overnight shelter and distribution siteLocation: 321 Thompson Dr, Kerrville, TXStatus: Open — serving evacuees from the upper Guadalupe River valley

Walmart Parking Lot – Kerrville (Hwy 27)Function: Staging zone for EMS and public reunificationLocation: 1216 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TXStatus: Open — functioning as a mobile command and rendezvous point

Llano County

First Baptist Church – KingslandFunction: Shelter and medical triage pointLocation: 3435 RR 1431, Kingsland, TXStatus: Open — supporting evacuees from Kingsland and Llano River region

Lakeshore Library Parking Lot (Kingsland)Function: Temporary staging for Coast Guard & TX Search and RescueLocation: 7346 RR 261, Kingsland, TXStatus: Restricted — EMS/military use only

San Angelo / Tom Green County

PaulAnn Church – San AngeloFunction: Full-service shelter, food/water station, and reunification pointLocation: 2531 Smith Blvd, San Angelo, TXStatus: Open — housing families displaced by Concho River flooding

Tom Green County 4-H / AgriLife CenterFunction: Large-animal staging and multi-agency logistics hubLocation: 113 W. Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TXStatus: Open — not accepting public evacuees

Guadalupe / Comal Counties

Community Bible Church – SchertzFunction: Overflow shelter for I-35 corridor flood victimsLocation: 1735 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX (serving Schertz area)Status: Open — limited capacity as of last report

Gillespie / Blanco Counties (Support only)

Fredericksburg High School (PREP)Function: Standby support shelterLocation: 1107 Hwy 16 S, Fredericksburg, TXStatus: On standby — activated if Llano overflow spreads southeast

Special Populations Support

CelesteCare Llano and Autumn Winds Schertz report staff are sheltering in place with backup power. EMS contacts are established.

Disaster responders serving meals

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disater Relief is setting up a feeding unit to provide meals for first responders and the public.

Meals will be provided behind the church located at 625 Washington Street in Kerrville.

Meals will be served at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

What's next:

Kerrville officials are expected to provide an update at 10 a.m.