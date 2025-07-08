Texas flooding: Video shows woman's treetop perch after being swept away in Kerr County

The Brief A woman survived Friday's deadly Texas Hill Country flooding by clinging to a treetop and was rescued after being spotted by a local resident. The official death toll from the Fourth of July flash flooding has risen to 110, with 161 people still missing across the state, primarily in Kerr County. Efforts are underway to support flood victims, and various relief funds and verified fundraisers are seeking donations to aid those affected.



In the midst of Friday's deadly flooding in the Texas Hill Country, one survivor has shared video from the treetop where she awaited rescue above the rushing water.

The footage shows the water raging below, as well as first responders approaching the tree in rescue boats.

Texas woman rescued from flood

According to the New York Times, the woman was found in a tree in Center Point, Texas, about 20 miles from the camp site in Kerr County from where she had been swept by the floodwaters.

The 22-year-old woman, identified as Devyn Smith in reporting by local station KENS 5, was discovered in the tree by Carl Jeter, a 70-year-old resident of Center Point. Jeter heard Smith's cries for help, and alerted crews who can now be seen on video rescuing the woman.

Credit: Josh Jeter via Storyful

Jeter told the New York Times that Friday's flooding was the worst he's ever seen in the area. Weather authorities say the Guadalupe River rose more than 20 feet in less than two hours at the point where Smith was rescued.

110 dead in Central Texas flooding

The backstory:

As of Tuesday, the official death toll for the Fourth of July flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country is 110, with 161 people still missing across the state.

Most of the deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 87 people have died, including 30 children, many of whom were attending Camp Mystic near the Guadalupe River. At least five campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Officials say crews have rescued more than 850 people since Friday.

Featured article

How to help flood victims

What you can do:

Since the search and rescue efforts began in Kerr County and surrounding areas, people across the nation have been looking for ways to support responders and survivors. Here are a few ways you can help.

The main Kerr County relief fund was launched by local nonprofit Community Foundation to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts. Many businesses and organizations who have pledged donations for flood relief are donating directly to this fund. All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.

Those looking to donate can click here.

The website GoFundMe is also looking to help those in need of assistance. The site has several verified fundraisers from people in need of assistance.

You can see the list here.

To see the full running list of nonprofits and other organizations working towards flood relief, you can visit the FOX story at this link.