Texas floods: Burnet community rallies around father who lost son with fundraiser

A community in Burnet is rallying behind a man who lost his son in the deadly and devastating floods in Central Texas.

What we know:

The body of 22-year-old Preston Prince was recovered in Burnet County on Sunday, July 6 after being swept away with his truck during the flooding.

He is one of five people that were killed in Burnet County, including three men and a teenage girl. One person is still missing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Preston Prince

What they're saying:

"We most certainly just wanted to throw our arms around them and love upon them," Oaks Nursing Center administrator Clyde Doering said.

Doering works with Prince's father Derrek at the center.

"We're in the business of helping people and caring for people and that goes beyond just our residents. When we have one of our family members or one of our co-workers that is in need, the first thing for us to do, the first instinct is to help in any way that we can," Doering said.

In order to help, the center is hosting a BBQ chicken fundraiser.

"We’re going to cook until we have nothing else to cook," Doering said.

100 percent of the proceeds are going to Derrek and his family.

"He's having to do things that no parent wants to do and so what our goal was is to give him things that can help ease that burden and make him be able to just concentrate on remembering his son and loving on his family and mourning in that capacity," Doering said.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, July 11, starting at 11 a.m. until all the plates are sold out, at the center at 507 W Jackson St in Burnet. Plates will include grilled chicken, beans, potato salad and bread for $15 a plate.

Monetary donations can also be made via cash, Zelle or Venmo.

Latest on the deadly floods

Big picture view:

As of 9:30 a.m. July 9, the death toll from the July 4th weekend flooding in Central Texas has climbed to 110.

Across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing.

Kerr County, has been where at least 87 people have died, including 30 children. 161 people in Kerr County are now known to be missing, including at least five girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Featured article

In Travis County, there were at least seven deaths, at least 10 missing and also significant damage to infrastructure.

Kendall County has reported seven deaths.

Burnet County has at least five deaths confirmed. A Marble Falls volunteer fire chief is still missing.

Williamson County reports three deaths and Tom Green County has one death confirmed.