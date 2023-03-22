Texas football star Bijan Robinson teaches free swim lessons at Bartholomew Pool

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy of Austin Parks and Recreation.

Kids at Austin's Bartholomew Pool received swimming lessons from a pro last week.

Texas star running back Bijan Robinson taught a swim lesson at the pool in partnership with Austin Parks and Recreation's Aquatic Division and with Tankproof, a nonprofit that provides free swimming lessons and food to kids to need it the most.

According to a press release from Austin Parks and Recreation, Robinson, who had a non-fatal drowning when he was five years old, has understood the importance of water safety from an early age.

He teaches kids to swim so that they learn the skills to survive and thrive in the water.

Drowning is the single leading cause of death for children ages one to four-years-old; nine children have drowned in Texas this year.

These accidents can be prevented if everyone watches children near water and learns to swim.