Texas game wardens rescue nine people from flash flooding across Central Texas counties

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The Brief State game wardens evacuated or rescued nine individuals on Saturday morning following intense overnight rainfall and flash flooding in Central Texas. Rescue operations and staging efforts are heavily focused on Bell, Falls, McLennan, and Milam counties, with extra personnel deployed to high-risk zones. Authorities are asking residents to stay off the roads, respect barricades, and never attempt to cross flooded streets, warning that changing road conditions remain hazardous.



State game wardens rescued or evacuated nine people Saturday morning after heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding across several Central Texas counties, officials said.

Water rescues

Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue Team members, alongside local game wardens, had responded to 11 calls for service as of noon Saturday. The emergency operations and staging efforts were concentrated in Bell, Falls, McLennan, and Milam counties.

Authorities said additional personnel have been positioned in high-risk areas and remain ready to deploy as weather and road conditions evolve.

State officials urged the public to assist first responders by avoiding unnecessary travel, adhering to local safety directives, and respecting road closures.

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What they're saying:

"Turn around, don’t drown," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a statement, reminding drivers to never bypass barricades or attempt to walk or drive through moving water. Officials noted that floodwaters frequently conceal washed-out pavement, hidden debris, and other structural hazards, and are often deceptively deep and fast-moving.

Game wardens said they will continue to work in tandem with local and state emergency partners throughout the weather event.