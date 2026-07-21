Driver arrested after 22 kilograms of fentanyl found hidden in spare tire at Texas border

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The Brief CBP officers confiscated 22.4 kilograms of fentanyl hidden inside a pickup truck's spare tire at the Presidio, Texas Port of Entry. The driver was arrested and faces federal drug charges after inspection technology flagged the vehicle entering from Mexico. Federal authorities confirmed that the investigation into the smuggling attempt remains ongoing.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 22 kilograms of fentanyl concealed inside the spare tire of a pickup truck at the Presidio Port of Entry on July 15, authorities said.

CBP inspection technology detects drugs

What we know:

The seizure occurred July 15 when a man driving a 2018 Dodge Ram sought to enter the United States from Ojinaga, Mexico, during the early morning hours, according to CBP.

CBP Officers used non-intrusive inspection technology to examine the vehicle and detected anomalies in the truck's spare tire, prompting a secondary inspection. Authorities also say officers found packages containing approximately 22.4 kilograms of fentanyl hidden inside the tire.

Suspect arrested

The driver was arrested and charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute, according to CBP. Federal charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

What they're saying:

"The vigilance of our Customs and Border Protection officers has resulted in a significant seizure of the highly addictive and dangerous narcotic fentanyl. I am glad we prevented it from reaching our streets," Ray Provencio, director of CBP's El Paso Field Office, said in a statement.

What's next:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl was responsible for 38,084 overdose deaths in the United States in 2025 and 49,913 overdose deaths in 2024.

The investigation remains ongoing.