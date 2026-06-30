Texas gas prices well below national average ahead of July Fourth travel

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The Brief Texas gas prices sit at an average of $3.29 per gallon, 55 cents below the national average. Prices have dropped across Texas in the past week as Fourth of July travel begins. AAA estimates 4.9 million Texans will travel by car for the holiday, slightly up from last year.



Texas gas prices are well below the national average as travelers gear up for Fourth of July holiday travel, according to the American Automobile Association.

Average gas prices in Texas

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Texas as of Tuesday sits at $3.29 per gallon. That's 9 cents less than a week ago and 55 cents less than one month ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas is still 53 cents higher than one year ago.

The average gas price in Texas sits 55 cents below the national average of $3.84 per gallon.

What they're saying:

"Gas prices continue to move in the right direction as the official Independence Day travel period begins this weekend," said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. "While fluctuations are always possible during a busy holiday travel period, lower crude oil prices are supporting the overall downward trend, which is excellent news for the millions of travelers preparing to hit the road."

Austin gas prices

In Austin, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.19 as of Tuesday. That's 16 cents less than a week ago and stands at 61 cents less than one week ago.

Dallas gas prices

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Dallas is $3.14 as of Tuesday. The average price has fallen 16 cents from a week ago and 70 cents from one month ago.

Houston gas prices

Houston gas prices sit above the state average at an average of $3.36 per gallon of regular gas. Houston gas prices have fallen 10 cents over the past week and stand 49 cents less than one month ago.

AAA estimates an increase in Texans traveling over last year

AAA estimates nearly 5 million Texans will hit the road ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to AAA, 4.9 million Texans will travel by automobile, a 0.2% increase over last year. They also estimate 564,000 Texans will travel by air and another 249,000 will use some form of public transportation.

Nationally, 72.2 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend with 61.4 million of those traveling by automobile.