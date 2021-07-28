Texas Gas Service reminds customers financial assistance available

With Texas Gas Service resuming disconnections due to non-payment, the company says it is encouraging customers to take advantage of energy assistance funds now to avoid disconnection. TGS says it wants to remind customers that money is available through local programs.

"COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced before, but financial assistance is still available. The money needs to be distributed by the end of this year, so now is a good time to apply," said Callie Sneddon, Director of Customer Service. "Even if you’ve never been eligible before, COVID-19 conditions might enable you to receive help."

LIHEAP/CEAP Funding

TGS says the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs. In Texas, the funds are distributed through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP).

In order to apply for assistance, Texans need to contact a local participating agency. The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates. To apply:

Visit www.211Texas.org or call 211 to be directed to a community agency in your area.

Visit TexasGasService.com/Cares for the local agencies that Texas Gas Services partners with for its customers.

Additionally, the company says its Share The Warmth program provides energy assistance to those whose immediate financial resources simply cannot cover their home heating expenses. Find out more information at www.TexasGasService.com/ShareTheWarmth

TGS also says a variety of options to make payments or set up alternative payment plans are available to customers who are facing financial difficulties.

"If you know you will be late with your payment or are struggling, please reach out to us so we can discuss payment arrangements and options," said the utility in a press release

TGS says customers should visit TexasGasService.com/Cares or call 800-700-2443, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m, CT.

