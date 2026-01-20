Texas got rid of paper tags. Now, fraudsters are using fake metal plates

The Brief Fraudsters are now using fake metal Texas license plates In July 2025, Texas got rid of paper tags to try to combat fraud Officials say victims usually don't know the car they bought is stolen



In July 2025, Texas got rid of paper tags, trying to combat fraud, but now the issue has moved to metal plates.

If you're buying a used car online, you should be careful.

Related article

The backstory:

At first glance, fraudulent license plates may look like regular license plates. If you look closer, you might see the edges of a sticker, or even the original stolen license plate when you flip it over.

The Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force, which the Burnet County Sheriff's Office is a part of, says they see at least one stolen vehicle a week when they do title verifications.

Captain Howard Stinehour says criminals are selling stolen vehicles with fake license plates or using the plates to stay under the radar in stolen vehicles.

"It's a big problem. It causes safety risks for officers because when you're running that plate, it comes back to a whole different vehicle," he said. "It causes problems with our license plate reader systems, toll roads, all kinds of things."

Stinehour says the victims usually don't know the car they bought is stolen. Some cars have payday loans on them, and the seller is trying to make them disappear.

Sometimes, buyers will even receive a fake title that looks real and won't know it's fake until they take it to the tax office. Some registration stickers that look real are also fake.

Buyers not only lose the vehicle, but they also lose the money because they can't track the seller. Most of these transactions are cash-only. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Buying off social media platforms and meeting in a random parking lot instead of a police station parking lot is also suspicious.

"If you're getting quick excuses like ‘it must sell fast’, this should be a red flag. We suggest walking away from the deal, don't take the deal," Stinehour said. "If you ask a lot of questions, and you're rehearsed, and you are educated on what you're looking for, that will scare them off too."

Why you should care:

Here are some websites where you can do research on a car:

Stinehour says a lot of stolen cars are coming out of Houston. Here are some of the commonly stolen ones:

GMC Denali

Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoes

Hyundais and Kias

Ford F-150s

Dodge Challengers, Chargers, Durangos

If you want to buy replica license plates for decor, that's fine, as long as you keep them off the road. They should have the word "replica" on it.

"Put them in your garage or put them wherever you are, as long as it's on private property. Don't go out in public displaying that plate, because it is against the law to do it," Stinehour said.