Texas Gov. Abbott orders Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff

article

The Brief Governor Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who died in the recent devastating floods. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunrise on Monday, July 14, 2025. The order comes after at least 110 people were killed and over 160 are still missing from the July 4th holiday weekend floods.



Governor Greg Abbott ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff starting Thursday to honor those who lost their lives due to the devastating floods that impacted Texas over the July 4th holiday weekend.

Texas Flags to be Lowered

What they're saying:

"In heartfelt remembrance of those whose lives were tragically lost in the recent floods, I ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff," said Governor Abbott. "Cecilia and I continue to pray for their loved ones as they grieve this unimaginable loss and urge all Texans to continue praying for all impacted by this devastation. Texas stands united in mourning and in our resolve to support those who strive to heal and recover. May God bring comfort to every family affected and strength to the thousands of first responders still working on the ground."

Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunrise on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Related article

Read the Governor’s letter ordering Texas flags to half-staff .

What you can do:

Individuals, businesses, and other political subdivisions and entities are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a mark of respect and remembrance.

On Sunday, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation declaring a Day of Prayer across Texas. The Governor urges everyone to continue to pray for the lives lost, for those still missing, for the recovery of these communities, and for the first responders.