Gov. Greg Abbott wants to revisit federal funding for undocumented students

Title 42, the COVID-era policy limiting immigration on the US border, is set to expire May 23. US and state officials are expecting a surge of migrants when that policy lifts.

During a broadcast of a San Antonio-based conservative radio program, the Joe Pags show, Gov. Greg Abbott said he would revisit the 1983 Supreme Court decision, Plyler v. Doe.

Plyler v. Doe struck down a Texas law that denied state funding to educate undocumented students.

Gov. Abbott said "states need to be able to enforce their own immigration policies or the federal government should cover the cost of educating uneducated children in public schools."

Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic Party code co-executive director, and James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Communications, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.