Democrats running for Texas governor respond to primary ballot shakeup

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has one less Democratic challenger for his seat.

Earlier this week, Andrew White, Houston businessman and son of former Texas Gov. Mark White, ended his campaign in a social media post.

What they're saying:

"And we just haven't raised the money that we needed to raise to be successful," said White in a social media video.

White endorsed Gina Hinojosa and then posted a picture of a friendly meet-up between the two.

"I'm so grateful for his support in this run. We met [Tuesday], we had a wonderful conversation. He's all in, he sees that I can win, and I'm just so grateful that he would put his support behind me and faith in me, and we're running to win in November," said Hinojosa.

There are two others trying to seek the nomination but Hinojosa indicated she is not going to launch an attack campaign.

"My message really is to the voters of Texas. I didn't run for governor to fight other Democrats," she said.

Former Congressman Chris Bell and East Texas rancher Bobby Cole say they are staying in the race.

"But his endorsement of Gina did surprise me," said Cole.

The challenge for Cole is to connect with donors as well as voters.

"I can go to rural Texas and I can win rural votes that Democrats have forgotten, and Greg Abbott has taken for granted. And I'm the only candidate in the race that can actually do that. And I am not the status quo," said Cole.

In White's exit video, he justified the shake-up.

"So instead of fighting this fight against Gina, I think it's better for me to step aside and that Gina save her resources," said White.

Bell took issue with that reduction strategy.

"We don't anoint candidates here in the state of Texas. We have primaries," said Bell.

Hinojosa is considered to be the frontrunner. However, Bell doesn’t put much stock in the current polling and believes he can close the gap.

"Well, I think we need someone who can actually win. And I don't really believe that Gina Hinojosa has the profile that people are looking for to turn the state around," said Bell.

The former gubernatorial candidate believes he can bring in moderate voters.

"If we're going to get people to either come back home to the Democratic Party or excited about voting, we have to be putting ideas on the table that are really going to change the direction of Texas. We can't just keep screaming and complaining. About things like public school education," said Bell in a reference to Hinojosa’s School Choice opposition.

Big picture view:

"When you look at the recent polls, the race right now is hers to lose," said political analyst Brian Smith with St. Edwards University.

The spring primary will solidify messaging into the fall.

"It's going to be a referendum on school choice and Donald Trump. That's how she has to win Texas. The biggest obstacle though, is Greg Abbott. He's still well-funded," said Smith.

Saving money for the general election is important, but coasting into March could be costly for Hinojosa.

"She has to raise money right now, and that's going to be one of the most difficult things because she's not going to be able to raise it as part of the campaign. And when we look at it in Texas, the Texas U.S. Senate race is pulling the big dollars," said Smith.

Hinojosa said she will be running on her record and her ideas for Texas. Throttling back to save money is not part of the plan.

"There are no days off. We'll be working full speed ahead," said Hinojosa.

The other side:

Gov. Abbott’s campaign war chest reportedly has almost $90 million in it.

Abbott's most notable challenger on a crowded GOP primary ballot is state school board member Evelyn Brooks.