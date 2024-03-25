Texas heroes recognized during Medal of Honor ceremony

The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration given to a service member from the Lone Star State. On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott took part in a ceremony that included the family of Sgt. Major Jerry L. Bell. He was presented with a medal.

"It's unbelievable. We always knew he was the hero, but now everybody else gets to know," said Bell’s daughter Wendy Baldwin.

The family of Master Sergeant Mike C. Peña was also given a Medal of Honor.

"It's a huge moment for the family. And I'm so glad to be here and representing," said Kathy Connell, Pena’s granddaughter.

Sgt. Major Jerry Lynn Bell is from the small east Texas community of Russell in Leon County. He served during the Vietnam War. Bell distinguished himself as a helicopter gunner during a rescue mission.

Sgt. Major Jerry Lynn Bell

"It says something to not only the family, but everybody in Leon County and in Texas, that if you do the things you're supposed to do. You do it for the right reasons. As uncle Jerry said over and over, when I said, you're an American hero. He said, son, all I ever did was what one American soldier does for another American soldier," said State Representative Cecil Bell, a nephew.

Army Master Sergeant Mike C. Peña also came from a small community, Newgulf, southeast of Houston. Pena was a teenager when he enlisted during World War II.

"He was out there as an 18, 19-year-old fighting the Japanese in the Battle of Manila and all throughout the South Pacific Islands," said Pena’s nephew, Rick Pena.

Mike Pena went on to fight in Korea where he was killed in action while saving his unit.

"There's a quote and I don't know if it's true, but, you know, give me an army of West Pointers and I'll win a battle. But give me an army of Texas and we'll win the war. But, Texans have always stepped forward," said State Rep. Stan Kitzman, who represents Wharton County, where Pena is from.

Army Master Sergeant Mike C. Peña

Bell came home. He worked for the post office and started a business. He later died in 2021. His wife, Mary Alice, said Bell gave all that he could and would be overwhelmed by the medal ceremony.

"He would be in hog heaven, I guarantee," said Bell.

Pena was also awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. His image is part of a display at the state capitol. His legacy lives on through a scholarship program. Pena and Bell, both small town Texans who sacrificed and who still continue to serve, by example.

"As a reminder of what integrity and ethics and character were like, men were willing to give up their lives at a young age in order to save the lives of others. That's the type of character that we need to be building in our young people, and by recognizing them and bringing that recognition forward. We hope that that type of integrity and character builds throughout Texans across the state," said State Sen. Kelly Hancock (R) Tarrant County.

The Texas Medal of Honor was created back in 1963, but the first award was not presented until 1997. With Monday’s ceremony, 18 service members from Texas have now received the award.