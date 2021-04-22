Texas holding Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday
AUSTIN, Texas - From April 24 to April 26, you can stock up on items you may need in an emergency and save some money during the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday in Texas.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says the tax-free weekend will save Texans nearly $2 million and help them prepare for the next tornado, flood, hurricane, or massive freeze. This past February many people found themselves without necessary products during the winter storm.
The tax-free weekend begins April 24 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight on April 26. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase and there is no need for an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.
Purchases can be made in-store but also online. Officials say sales of emergency preparation supplies purchased online by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means other in person qualifies if the item is delivered to, and paid for, by the customer during the tax-free weekend.
Online sales also qualify if a customer orders and pays for the item and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS SUPPLIES THAT QUALIFY
Advertisement
The following items qualify for the exemption if purchased at the sales prices listed below. Officials remind people that several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.
Less than $3000
- Portable generators
Less than $300
- Emergency ladders
- Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers - nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products - reusable and artificial
- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
SUPPLIES THAT DO NOT QUALIFY FOR TAX EXEMPTION
The following items DO NOT qualify for the exemption.
- Medical masks and face masks
- Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes
- Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare
- Toilet paper
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS
SALES TAX HOLIDAY REFUND REQUESTS
If you pay sales tax on these items during the sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, Assignment of Right to Refund (PDF) that allows the purchaser to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller's office.
Should you have additional questions about refund requests, please call 800-531-5441, ext. 34545, or visit the Sales Tax Refunds website for further details on filing a refund claim.
For more information, contact Tax Help or call 1-800-252-5555.