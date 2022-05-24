Texas leads nation as home to the most Fortune 500 companies

Texas now leads the nation as home to the most Fortune 500 companies. Texas is now overtaking states like New York and California.

With 53 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters calling Texas home, the state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce surpassed New York’s 51 corporate headquarters and California’s 50.

Additionally, Houston and Dallas are in the top five municipalities in the nation for Fortune 500 companies, with 21 and 11 respectively.

"Texas is the economic engine of the nation, and I am proud to announce that we continue leading the country now with the most Fortune 500 corporate headquarters," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to our unmatched business environment, with no corporate or personal income taxes, a highly skilled and diverse workforce, easy access to global markets, and reasonable regulatory climate, Texas has more businesses relocating and expanding here in our state than ever before. Without the constraint of over-taxation and runaway regulation imposed by other states, businesses are drawn to the endless economic opportunities as new ideas and innovation are free to flourish in the Lone Star State. I look forward to continuing our partnerships with businesses across the state to build an even brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come."

The 68th Fortune 500 annual list of the United States' largest corporations is based on revenue from the 2021 fiscal year. Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the nation’s GDP with revenues of $16.1 trillion and employ 29.7 million people worldwide.