Texas House ends special session 3; Governor expected to call 4th special session

Special session number three of the Texas legislature has come to an end, at least for House members.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan declared sine die, ending a contentious special session where Governor Greg Abbott’s school choice proposal and a border security bill failed to clear the legislature.

Members of the state Senate are scheduled to arrive at the Capitol Tuesday at 4 p.m. where they are expected to officially end their part of special session three.

Speaker Phelan notified members that it was his understanding Abbott will immediately call special session number four Tuesday afternoon, to start between 5 and 6 p.m.

Members of the House Democratic caucus, went into a closed door meeting late Thursday morning to discuss options and strategy for the next special session. A media briefing is scheduled to be held around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Craig Goldman told FOX 7 the end of special session three is just part of the legislative process.

State Rep. Richard Raymond (D-Laredo) told FOX 7 he believes the border security bill that failed to move out of the Senate will eventually be passed. A more difficult debate is expected to continue over Abbott’s main issue of passing a school choice bill.