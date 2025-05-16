Texas House takes steps to repeal 'homosexual conduct' ban

article

The Brief The House passed House Bill 1738 on Friday, which would repeal a 1973 law banning "homosexual conduct." The law was declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas. Repealing the law would prevent it from becoming a "zombie law" and returning if the decision in Lawrence v. Texas was overturned.



The Texas House gave approval to a proposal to repeal a 1973 law banning "homosexual conduct" that was ruled unconstitutional more than 20 years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court found the ban unconstitutional in 2003 when they ruled in Lawrence v. Texas. The ruling made the state's ban on "deviate sexual intercourse with another individual of the same sex" unenforceable.

What we know:

The passed second reading 72-55 on Thursday. On Friday, the bill passed its final House vote in a much closer 59-56 vote, still with bipartisan support.

The bill heads to the Senate where its companion bill has not been heard in committee.

What they're saying:

On the House floor Thursday, Rep. Venton Jones said the bill strengthens the civil liberties of all Texans and urged the other members to vote for stronger individual freedoms for Texans and not based on their feelings about the Supreme Court decision.

"I'm asking you to vote for a law that Texans should have the freedom and ability to make their own private decisions without unwarranted government interference," Jones said.

Included among those Republicans was Rep. Brian Harrison, who praised the bill for reducing government while speaking in favor of the bill.

Harrison went on to point out the support for repealing the law garnered from other conservatives, like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Zombie Law

Why you should care:

While it may not appear to do anything on the surface, the bill removes a "zombie law" from the Texas books.

A zombie law refers to a law that's been ruled unconstitutional but has not been removed. Such laws, while not enforceable in court, could return if the decision that rendered the law dead was overturned.