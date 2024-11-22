Texas I-35 high-speed rail proposal is put into motion by lawmakers

Austin lawmakers are putting a proposal in motion that has been in the works for years; plans to build a high-speed rail on I-35.

The goal of House Bill 483 is to connect Dallas, Austin, and San António, using high-speed rail.

"The excitement and enthusiasm around this bill has been kind of overwhelming. I am surprised how much everyone is paying attention to it. I'm excited and encouraged. I think Texas is a booming state, with a booming economy, but we are far behind infrastructure options for residents," says State Representative House District 136 John Bucy.

House Bill 483 submitted by lawmakers in Austin spells out plans for a high-speed rail expected to reach speeds of 110 miles per hour, connecting Dallas to Austin to San Antonio along interstate 35.

"The interconnection of these major hubs that we are all traveling all the time would benefit our day-to-day lives. It is a way to a different mobility of travel then flying or driving in a car, it would be faster than driving in a car it would be safer. Many years ago, Rick Perry had plans to add more lanes and add a train up the I-35 corridor. We are not doing enough for infrastructure, and it needs to get done," says Bucy.

Last year, Travis County Commissioner's Court Judge Andy Brown met with officials in Bexar County to discuss the possibility of a passenger rail between Austin and San Antonio, pending an environmental study.

Mayor Watson also highlighted opportunities for developing an inner-city passenger rail to congress, in November 2023.

This year, The Texas Passenger Rail Advisory Committee discussed plans to add a high-speed passenger train along the corridor between Austin, San Antonio and Monterrey, Mexico.

This month, State Senator Sarah Eckhardt joined in efforts to get house bill 483 passed.

"This is going to be a long process. We are going to try to get this bill by first continuing to raise awareness, asking for a hearing in committee that won't be until February or march at the earliest, so that process will be beginning, committee hearings and then hopefully we can continue to build support for it," says Bucy.

According to the bill, high-speed rail would be constructed through state funds.

"What we are doing is directing the Texas Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement so they would have a bid process, people would make their bids for building and maintaining this line, so it would be like public private partnership," says Bucy.

Rep. John Bucy says the goal is to get the bill to the governor's desk.

"I know the governor loves to talk about Texas’s innovation and moving forward I would think a new high-speed mobility would be right up his alley," says Bucy.

The bill would take effect in September 2025 if it is passed.