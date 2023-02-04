Texas ice storm: Crash takes out power pole in Leander, causes outage for thousands

A crash in Leander has caused more outages Saturday evening, says the city of Leander and Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC).

The city says the crash happened at FM 2243 and Horizon Park Boulevard and took out a power pole as well as a few traffic signals.

PEC reports that the crash caused a service interruption affecting about 4,800 customers and that crews were en route to get customers back online.

READ MORE: Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

According to PEC's outage map, as of 9:15 p.m. Feb. 4, 12,110 meters are experiencing issues stemming from 1,609 active outages. The highest concentrations of outages appear to be in the Dripping Springs area, the Round Rock and Leander area, and south of Johnson City towards San Antonio.