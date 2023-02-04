Drivers should move over, slow down for crews restoring power: PEC

One Central Texas utility is reminding drivers to be safe and aware when driving near crews and utility vehicles in the area.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) says its crews have made "significant progress" in restoring power and are prioritizing the hardest-hit areas to get the most of its members back online.

According to PEC's outage map, as of 7 p.m. Feb. 4, 12,531 meters are experiencing issues stemming from 1,603 active outages. The highest concentrations of outages appear to be in the Dripping Springs area, Round Rock, and south of Johnson City towards San Antonio.

While crews are out, PEC is reminding Central Texas drivers to move over and slow down if they see a PEC vehicle on the side of the road, as it's important for both the safety of drivers and PEC crews to have a clear path.

"There is a lot of difficult work going on around busy roadways and we want everyone to stay safe," said Eddie Dauterive PEC chief operations officer. "If you see our crews, please be cautious — move over, slow down and consider their safety as well as your own."

Drivers should also watch closely for debris, poles, downed power lines, and other hazards that may be on the road. As the work continues to bring power back to our members, PEC crews will keep working overnight until every member is restored, says the utility.

Under the Move Over, Slow Down law, drivers must move out of the lane closest to the utility vehicle when possible, or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit. This includes moving over or slowing down when approaching vehicles stopped with overhead flashing amber or a combination of amber and blue lights. On roadways with posted speed limits of less than 25 miles per hour, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 miles per hour.