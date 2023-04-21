Texas inmate's execution on hold, lawyers say evidence dug up by true crime podcast proves he was "framed"

The execution of a Texas death row inmate was put on hold after his lawyers argued there's evidence showing that he was "framed."

Ivan Cantu was convicted for the 2001 murders of his cousin, James Mosquesa, and his cousin's fiancée, Amy Kitchen in Far North Dallas.

He was scheduled to be put to death Wednesday, April 26, but a district court in Collin County ordered the withdrawal of the execution date after an appeal was filed by Cantu's lawyer this week. The judge said the latest appeals needs more consideration.

The appeal filed by Cantu's lawyers cite an independent investigation from true crime podcaster Matt Duff.

On the podcast, Cousins By Blood, Cantu's lawyers say that Duff proved Cantu's fiancée Amy Boettcher false statements during the trial.

According to the appeal, Boettcher claimed she saw Cantu throw Mosqueda's watch out of their car on the night of the murders. It turns out, the watch was in possession of Kitchen's relatives and was turned in to police.

Boettcher also claimed Cantu proposed to her using a diamond ring taken from Kitchen after he killed her. Witnesses have since come forward and said Boettcher announced their engagement a week before the murders and had shown off the ring.

The lawyers claim a second witness made false statements as well.

The trial included evidence that Cantu's fingerprints were found on the murder weapon and clothes with blood from the victims were found in his trash can.

Cantu's lawyers say that their client was likely "framed" in light of the new evidence.

Cantu, who is now 49, is currently on death row at the Polunsky Unit in Livingston, Texas.

Boettcher died in 2021.

Two jurors who originally voted to convict Cantu of capital murder have since come forward and stated they do not want him to be executed until new evidence can be reviewed.

Supporters of Cantu are scheduled to hold a rally in Downtown Dallas on Saturday.