Texas investigates StubHub over canceled World Cup tickets, alleged ghost ticketing

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The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into StubHub following widespread complaints regarding canceled or undelivered World Cup tickets. State officials suspect a pattern of ghost ticketing where sellers list tickets they do not possess, despite StubHub blaming FIFA transfer issues. Affected Texas soccer fans who experienced ticket issues are being urged to file formal complaints with the state's Consumer Protection Division.



Texas has launched an investigation into StubHub following complaints that the ticket resale company canceled or failed to deliver tickets purchased by Texans for the FIFA World Cup matches.

StubHub World Cup ticket cancellations

The StubHub mini app in the ChatGPT app arranged on a laptop in Forest Hills, New York, US, on Friday, March 27, 2026. Last year, OpenAI unveiled an ambitious plan to let brands launch mini apps within ChatGPT, allowing users to access their services Expand

What we know:

The Texas Attorney General's office announced the investigation following reports from fans across the country, including both FIFA World Cup host cities in Texas (Dallas and Houston), who said their tickets were canceled days, or even hours, before kickoff.

According to state officials, StubHub has attributed the cancellations to "transfer problems" involving FIFA's ticketing platform, but Ken Paxton's office said the consumer complaints suggest a broader pattern of "ghost ticketing". Ghost ticketing is an action in which sellers list tickets they do not possess and accept payment from buyers.

Paxton’s office is encouraging Texans who purchased World Cup tickets through StubHub but did not receive them, or who received tickets significantly different from what they purchased, to file complaints with the Consumer Protection Division.

StubHub blames FIFA platform

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: The original trophy is seen at the FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour on April 26, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

According to state officials, StubHub has attributed the cancellations to "transfer problems" involving FIFA's ticketing platform. However, the office said consumer complaints suggest a broader pattern of so-called "ghost ticketing," in which sellers list tickets they do not possess, accept payment from buyers and later cancel orders when they cannot fulfill them.

"My office is investigating reports that StubHub is failing to deliver tickets that Texas fans have rightfully purchased," Paxton said in a statement. "In many cases, attending a World Cup match is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If StubHub is ghost ticketing Texans out of that experience, my office will use every tool available to hold them accountable and help fans who have been wronged."

How to file a complaint with Texas

What's next:

The investigation comes as Texas hosts multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Dallas and Houston among the tournament's host cities.

To access the online complaint form, click here.