Texas Jan. 6 Capitol Riot suspect arrested in Austin, faces charges

Officials say a Texas man has been arrested and faces charges stemming from his alleged participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.

37-year-old Geoffrey Samuel Shough, from Austin, was arrested in Austin and charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder and related offenses.

Court documents say that Shough was among the crowd on Jan. 6. He was allegedly captured on video waving a Texas flag and wearing a jacket over what appeared to be a body armor vest, a ballistic-style helmet, goggles, and hard-knuckle gloves.

The documents state that Shough was in a crowd outside the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:45 p.m. Minutes later, he was among the first few individuals to breach a line of uniformed U.S. Capitol Police officers attempting to keep rioters from entering. The rioters, including Shough, overwhelmed the officers and forcibly entered the building.

The case is being investigated by the FBI San Antonio Field Office’s Austin Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Shough after seeking information about photos.

Officials say in the 13 months since Jan. 6, more than 750 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 235 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Officials remind people that an indictment or complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

