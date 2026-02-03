Texas jobs: Final 2025 workforce numbers show above-average growth

article

The Brief Texas added more than 19,000 jobs in December, capping a strong year of growth. The state gained about 132,500 non-farm jobs in 2025, outpacing national growth. Trade, hospitality, and business services led job gains, with unemployment staying low.



Texas added over 19,000 jobs in December, rounding out 2025 as a historic year of growth for the labor force, according to new data from the state's workforce commission.

December's numbers bring Texas to a total of more than 130,000 non-farm jobs added over the year.

Texas Workforce Commission 2025 report

By the numbers:

Texas ended 2025 with 14,341,000 total jobs, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday, with 132,500 non-farm jobs having been added during the year. That constitutes a 0.9 percent growth, which the TWC said outpaced the U.S. growth rate by half a percent.

The civilian labor force ended the year at 15,964,000, the TWC's release said, having added 25,000 people during December. The commission said 236,300 people had been added in total during 2025.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Non-farm jobs table from Texas Workforce Commission

What they're saying:

"Tens of thousands of people joined the Texas labor force last month," said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. "To connect all segments of our growing labor force with employment opportunities, TWC offers a wide array of resources such as job fairs, labor market information, and vocational rehabilitation services to link Texans with meaningful careers."

"Every bit of great news and well-deserved accolades the Texas economy receives inspires our efforts," said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. "TWC will continue to help build a robust, well-trained workforce and a bigger, better, stronger economy for a more prosperous future for Texans."

Featured article

Where were the jobs added?

Big picture view:

The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry had the largest addition of private sector jobs during December, with 9,500 being created that month, the TWC said.

Leisure and hospitality added 3,700 during December.

Professional and business services added 3,000.

Private education and health services reported an annual growth rate of 2.3 percent in December, which the TWC said was the highest of any major industry.

Which Texas cities have the lowest unemployment?

Local perspective:

Amarillo was reported as the metropolitan statistical area with the lowest unemployment rate in December, with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.8 percent, the TWC said.

The Midland and San Angelo areas followed, both with 2.9 percent.