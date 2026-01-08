Texas labor force hits record high in 2025 with over 146,000 jobs gained

article

The Brief Texas set record highs in both the total number of people working and the overall size of its labor force as of November 2025. The state led the nation by adding 146,300 jobs over the past year, outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.4%. Reporting was delayed by more than a month due to the recent federal government shutdown that halted data collection in October.



According to a November 2025 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Texas economy set new records for the number of Texans working and the size of the Texas labor force.

Texas continues to grow jobs at a faster annual rate than the U.S. as a whole, based on November employment data.

Most states saw stability in unemployment rate

What we know:

On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that while unemployment rates remained stable in 26 states over the past year, 16 states and Washington, D.C., experienced increases. Eight states saw a decline.

Texas job growth vs. national trends

By the numbers:

The unemployment analysis includes year-over-year changes only. The national unemployment rate of 4.6% was 0.4% higher than in November 2024.

Texas gained 146,300 jobs from November 2024 to November 2025, more than any other state and outpacing the national annual job growth rate by 0.4%. The report noted the largest labor force in Texas’ history with 15,938,500 jobs, and a new high for total Texans working, equaling 15,264,700 including self-employed workers. Non-farm jobs total 14,321,000 after adding 7,300 positions during November 2025.

Abbott on Texas labor force

What they're saying:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott touted the strength of the Texas economy in a news release, as the state set new records.

"Texas offers boundless opportunities for hardworking Texans and innovative entrepreneurs to thrive," Abbott said.

"We see proof of that promise as more Texans are working than ever in the history of our great state," he added. "Thanks to the strength of our economy and our skilled workforce, we continue to attract new business investments and spur job growth across dynamic and diverse industries. Texas is where the future is being built."

Government shutdown affects data

Big picture view:

The Texas civilian labor force and unemployment data are modeled based largely on a survey of households and the data pertaining to people based off where they reside. The employment data is from a survey that measures non-farm employment, hours and earnings by industry.

The data pertains to jobs on payrolls defined by where the establishments are located.

According to the report, the publication of November 2025 data was delayed due to a lapse in federal appropriations amid the government shutdown from Oct. 1 through Nov. 12.

Both the household and establishment surveys required additional data collection and processing time in November. BLS did not publish an October 2025 State Employment and Unemployment report.