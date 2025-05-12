Texas lawmakers give initial approval to abolish STAAR test

The Brief Initial approval was given to a Texas bill that would abolish the STAAR test HB 4 would replace the STAAR test. And, the TEA would need to adopt a test with nationally comparative results The bill still needs approval in the Texas Senate



Texas lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would abolish the STAAR test.

The backstory:

The STAAR test is a statewide, standardized test for students in public schools, and it contributes to the state's A-F accountability ratings.

House Bill 4 would replace the STAAR test. And, the Texas Education Agency would need to adopt a test with nationally comparative results.

Lawmakers said they want less standardized testing and shorter tests that have more of a focus on the earlier grade levels.

The legislation comes as a few Austin ISD schools, including Dobie Middle School, need to implement turnaround plans due to poor ratings.

What they're saying:

"When you're spending 17–18 days in preparation for that one test that one day, you are gobbling up valuable instruction time. This will reduce that time and make it more student-centered and teacher-centered," said Rep. Brad Buckley, (R) Salado.

"Parents and Texans across the state have lost faith in an accountability system that's just gone astray, and this is setting us back to fairness," said Rep. Gina Hinojosa, (D) Austin.

What's next:

HB 4 still needs approval in the Texas Senate.

If passed and signed by Gov. Abbott, it would take effect in the fall. That would mean the STAAR test would not be conducted next school year.