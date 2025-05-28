Texas lawmakers approve strict definition of male and female in state records

article

The Brief The Texas Senate passed House Bill 229, which strictly defines "woman" and "man" based on reproductive organs, in a 20-11 party-line vote. The bill requires state documents and data to use these definitions, which critics say will force transgender and intersex individuals to use their sex assigned at birth in official records. The bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for signature and, if signed, will take effect on September 1.



The Texas Senate, in a late night session, strictly defined women and men based on reproductive organs.

The 20-11 party line vote will now send the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

House Bill 229

House Bill 229, called the "Women’s Bill of Rights," provides strict definitions for a man and a woman.

The bill defines a female or woman as someone whose reproductive system is developed to produce ova.

The bill would require that strict definition be used on documents and other data collected by the government. It would require transgender and intersex people to use the sex they were assigned at birth in state records.

Supporters of the bill say it protects single-sex spaces like locker rooms, bathrooms and prisons.

What they're saying:

"Abiological differences between the sexes are enduring and may, in some circumstances, warrant the creation of separate social, educational, athletic, or other spaces in order to ensure individuals’ safety and allow members of each sex to succeed and thrive," the bill states.

Texas Values spokesperson Mary Elizabeth Castle said the bill "accurately defines ‘male’ and ‘female.’"

"The message is clear: You don’t mess with Texas women," Castle said in a statement. "HB 229 makes sure that the reality and truth of the two sexes is clear in Texas law and never altered by school districts, local cities, or bureaucrats ever again! With today’s vote in the Senate, Texas will lay the foundation for protecting women’s spaces and opportunities"

But critics say that the bill doesn’t provide those things.

The other side:

"This is about freedom, safety and privacy," Sen. Molly Cook said. "And with all due respect, Senator Middleton's bill flies in the face of all three of those principles."

Sen. Mayes Middleton carried the bill in the Senate.

The Transgender Education Network of Texas said the bill will allow for more discrimination.

"HB 229 filed by Rep. Troxclair erases transgender and gender expansive people from public data, and opens the door to legalized discrimination anywhere the state of Texas operates," the advocacy group states on their website.

What's next:

HB 229 is now awaiting the signature of Gov. Abbott. If signed, the bill will take effect on Sept. 1.