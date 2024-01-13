Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian agrees to contract extension

article

University of Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian has agreed to a four-year contract extension.

The announcement comes after some speculation that Sarkisian might go to replace the retiring Nick Saban at Alabama or head to the NFL.

Sarkisian lead the UT football program to its best season in 15 years last year. The team won its first Big 12 championship since 2009 and appeared in its first-ever College Football Playoff.

"Coach Sark is an incredible coach, a first-class person, and a tremendous leader of men," said Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, in a news release posted on texassports.com.

Sarkisian began his job at UT in 2021 and just finished his third year of a six-year contract. The extension means Sarkisian is expected to be with the team through 2030.

Texas will play in the SEC conference next season.