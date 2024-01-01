2024 Sugar Bowl: Washington Huskies lead 7-0 in first quarter

The Texas Longhorns is facing off against the Washington Huskies in tonight's Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Huskies currently lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Longhorns and the Huskies are meeting in a bowl game for the second straight season. Last year, the Huskies beat the Longhorns 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl.

The two teams also previously went head-to-head in the 2001 Holiday Bowl and the 1979 Sun Bowl.

The Sugar Bowl game is considered the Longhorn football program's biggest since the 2010 Rose Bowl when Texas fell to Alabama 38-21. This is also the Longhorns' first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns are also the second Texas team to play in the College Football Playoff. The TCU Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the semifinal last year at the Fiesta Bowl, but suffered a blowout loss to Georgia in the national championship game.

The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face the winner of the Rose Bowl, the Michigan Wolverines, in the CFP National Championship Game. The Wolverines defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime, 27-20.