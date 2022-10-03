Red River Showdown: Longhorns prepare for game against Oklahoma Sooners

While this year's Texas-OU game in Dallas isn't getting as much hype as it usually does, the Horns will go into it with some nice momentum, but the Sooners, not so much.

"What an awesome environment for college football," said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. "I'm getting goosebumps right now thinking about it."

For the first time in almost a quarter-century, both the Horns and Sooners head into the Red River Showdown unranked. The University of Oklahoma stumbles in off two straight losses, including the 31 point beat down to TCU.

OU has won the last four meetings with Texas, and six of the last seven. However, the Horns head into Dallas as a touchdown favorite.

"I don't think we were very mature last year. I thought we lost a bit of composure," said Sarkisian.

The big question heading into this weekend is who will be the starting quarterback.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has missed the last three games with an injured collarbone. Hudson Card is coming off his best game with a turnover-free, 300-yard, three-touchdown performance against West Virginia.

"My philosophy's pretty simple, play the guy that I think gives us the best chance to be successful," said Sarkisian.

The Longhorns head up to Dallas to play OU in the Red River Showdown Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.