Texas Longhorns fans asked to behave for Florida game

The Texas Longhorns football head coach and athletic director are sending a message to fans ahead of Saturday's game against the Florida Gators.

"Throwing the beer cans and the water bottles was a little bit embarrassing for Texas, and it doesn't really display the proper values," says UT Austin student Ava Gunning.

A highly anticipated matchup between Texas and Georgia was interrupted in the third quarter. Longhorns fans made waves nationally after they trashed the field in protest of a penalty that briefly negated a Longhorns' score.

In a controversial move, officials held a conference and reversed the call while crews worked to remove the trash thrown from the stands.

A big swing in the top five match-up.

"You have to have good sportsmanship no matter what happens. It is just like a big respect thing and win or lose you still have to be nice. We win games, we have won so many games, and it is OK to lose one or two," says UT Austin student Grace Carder.

The SEC acknowledged the penalty was not properly executed, but said throwing debris on the field is unacceptable.

The final score was 30-19, with the Bulldogs taking home the win and UT Austin taking home a $250,000 fine, causing the university to search for the students that threw items on the field and revoke their access to athletic events for the remainder of the year.

"It needed to be done honestly, and I think it will help people learn their lesson and not do it again," says Carder.

UT Austin President Jay Hartzell also sent out a letter to students saying in part:

"Our reputation, that is typically characterized by sportsmanship and excellence, took decades to build, but it can be materially tarnished in moments."

RELATED: SEC fines UT Austin $250K due to fans throwing trash on the field

Ahead of the next game, the head coach and athletic director have this message for fans.

"You are the University of Texas. You are the very best students, we represent this great institution. Stay in the game, let the behavior of cheering loud creating a great atmosphere dictate who we are," says UT Austin Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.

"I am proud of how Longhorns expect to be good sports at all times," says UT Austin head coach Steve Sarkisian.

"Bad behavior will not be tolerated," says Chris Del Conte.

"Be loud, be passionate and be good sports so you can stay in the game," says Steve Sarkisian.

"Let’s do this together, stay in the game, hook 'em," says Chris Del Conte.

Fans on campus say they commend the coach and athletic director for speaking up.

"It was probably necessary to avoid anything happening in the future, but I would say it is embarrassing for the student body as whole," says Gunning.