SEC fines UT Austin $250K due to fans throwing trash on the field

The University of Texas at Austin is now facing a $250,000 fine and other requirements after fans threw trash and debris onto the field during Saturday's game.

The Texas Longhorns hosted the Georgia Bulldogs at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Longhorns fell to the Bulldogs 30-15, losing their undefeated season and breaking a six-game winning streak.

Some fans expressed their disappointment over a defensive pass interference call that overturned an interception during the third quarter by throwing water bottles onto the field.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Texas Longhorns fans throw bottles onto the field after a defensive pass interference call overturned an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced on Sunday that the university will be facing consequences under the conference's sportsmanship, game management and alcohol availability policies.

In addition to the $250K fine, UT Austin will:

Be required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team. All individuals identified as having been involved in disrupting the game shall be prohibited from attending Texas Athletics events for the remainder of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year;

Review and update its Athletics Department game management procedures and alcohol availability policies to prevent a recurrence of Saturday night’s disruption, which shall include an evaluation of agreed upon SEC Sportsmanship, Game Management and Alcohol policies to verify full compliance with existing standards, and

Following completion of this review, the University shall provide a report to the Conference Office to summarize its efforts to identify and penalize offenders and its plan to enact policies to prevent future similar incidents while ensuring compliance with Conference standards.

The SEC says it is not suspending alcohol sales privileges for UT Austin at this time, but it reserves the right to do so if those requirements are not met.

UT System Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife, UT President Jay Hartzell and Vice President and athletics director Chris Del Conte released a joint statement Sunday about the fan misconduct prior to the SEC announcement.

The statement reads:

"While we deeply appreciate the passion and loyalty of our fan base at The University of Texas at Austin, we do not condone the unsportsmanlike conduct that was exhibited by some individuals throwing objects onto the field during last night's game and sincerely apologize to the University of Georgia players, coaches and fans, as well as the Southeastern Conference and officiating crew. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.

Respect, sportsmanship, and fairness are the values that drive our program, and we expect all of our fans to uphold these standards. We are committed to fostering a positive environment for all participants, teams, officials and fans, and we will take steps to ensure that this type of behavior does not happen again.

We appreciate the support of Longhorn Nation and are confident that, moving forward, we will continue to represent our university with pride and respect.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support."