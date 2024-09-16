Texas Longhorns fans hyped about team's success this season

article

The brief The Longhorns are now ranked No. 1 in the nation after a dominating win against UTSA. UT Austin students shared their excitement about the dominating season the horns have had so far.



Football is king in Texas, and Austin bleeds burnt orange with lots of pride surrounding the Texas Longhorns.

The Texas Longhorns secured the number-one spot for the first time since 2008. The football team was ranked first in the 25 College Football Poll by the Associated Press.

FOX 7 Austin stopped by campus on Monday to discuss the program's success with students.

When asked about how long they expect the team to keep their current winning streak, Student Ann Marie Bailey said, "The whole season." Daniel Dori predicted, "Until next year, at least."

The entire UT Austin campus was burning with pride.

"We're amazing, we're raw," said Preston Cross. "I'm so glad."

The Horns came from a sweeping victory against UTSA and won 56-7 at home.

"It's crazy, especially for, like, the bigger games once you start playing SEC opponents. I mean, we're probably going to have to camp out overnight," said Mason Kim. "So it's going to be wild."

It has been 16 years since Texas Football has been in this position.

"I think we'll keep the number one spot against UML," said Owen Martin. "I'm not worried about that one."

The Longhorns got bumped to first after Georgia's near-loss on Saturday.

"I grew up a UT fan. I lived through Charlie Strong and all those eras," said Jaxen Bailey. "So now that we're finally winning and just reloading year after year, I'm excited. Hopefully, go get the Natty."

The Bulldogs clinched that position in the pre-season and have held onto it until now.

"Now we're number one, Georgia's No. 2, we're going to win every single game the rest of the season," said Cross. "We're getting the Natty this year, so we're in the bag."

Georgia and Texas will face off on Oct. 19, but UT students have high predictions for their football team.

Ann Marie Bailey expects the "Horns to win by a million."

UT is predicted to stay on top for at least another week. The next home game is Saturday, Sept. 21, against the University of Louisiana at Monroe.