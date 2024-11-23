Texas Longhorns fans tailgate for final home game of the season

The Brief The Texas Longhorns held their final home game of the 2024 season against the Kentucky Wildcats. Saturday's game was the first time the Longhorns and the Wildcats had faced off since 1951. The Longhorns take on the Aggies next Saturday at Kyle Field for the first time in 12 years.



The Texas Longhorns hosted their final home game of the football season, drawing fans to watch the match-up against the Kentucky Wildcats for the first time in decades.

Tents, BBQ, live music, and a sea of burnt orange—that's the heart of the UT tailgate experience.

It's been over 70 years since the Texas Longhorns and the Kentucky Wildcats last faced off in 1951. The return happening at DKR on Saturday was marked with thousands of fans, like Mike Fenske who has been tailgating Longhorn games for 20 years.

He says in 40 years he’s only missed two home games.

"It's all about us getting ready to support our team. So family, friends and, it's. Yeah, I live for Saturday. Football tailgating is the highlight of my week. So, we put a lot of time and energy and money into this, and it just, it's just a good time for us," said Fenske.

According to Betway Insider, the Longhorns have drawn an average of 102,315 fans to every game - the 4th highest of any college team. The blog also ranked UT Austin the number 2 tailgate school out of 10 colleges, and the only Texas school in the list. The results were based on the number of online searches, social media posts among others.

And fans agree.

"I go all over the country, so I've seen a lot of tailgates, so I'm not shocked by that. But it's just a product of Austin being such a big city," said Fenske.

"We are because I've been to other tailgates. I mean, NFL tailgate. And here it's just different. You come; nobody judges. You have a good time, you know, and we don't care who you are. It's about having fun and enjoying," said Longhorn fan Israel Rodriguez.

Kentucky fans also came to experience it for themselves.

"We have traveled with Kentucky football to pretty much every SEC tailgate, which is why we're here, because we want to see how Texas does tailgating. And so, we're excited to experience it," said Kentucky fan Macy Jones.

This game is especially significant because it's the Longhorns' final home game of the season.

"A little sad, but I think we are going to have a, you know, postseason game, a playoff game, I'm sad for the season ending. But next year is going to be bigger and better," said Rodriguez.

Texas fans say they are already thinking ahead to next week’s long-awaited Lone Star showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies.

"We're going to be there and be tailgating at College Station," said Fenske.

"Getting a set-up for next week is really what is about," Fenske added.

The Longhorns take on the Aggies next Saturday at Kyle Field.