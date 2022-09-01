Texas Longhorns football player Bijan Robinson delivering $3K worth of backpacks

University of Texas running back and Heisman trophy contender Bijan Robinson will be personally delivering $3,000 worth of backpacks to the Harmony School of Excellence.

Later Robinson will sit down with the football team ahead of their game Thursday night.

Coaches Ian Manzak and Tony Lopez say his visit is about more than just football, but also where hard work can take you and how you can give back to your community.

"When he speaks to them, they can have that mindset, maybe I can do that, with hard work and perseverance, and listening to what my coaches are telling me, maybe I can do that, maybe not on that level, but maybe I too can do that, I can push to that, and give them inspiration and give them motivation," coach Tony Lopez said.

Robinson has signed multiple NIL deals including one with Lamborghini Austin.

"I’m hoping he just speaks from his heart and I like the fact that he does a lot of these giving back kind of things," coach Ian Manzak said. "This is what’s bigger to me than playing football, giving back to the community and coming back and being that supportive role model to our students."

Robinson’s visit is not open to the public.

